* Cibc and Privatebancorp announce revised merger agreement
* Privatebancorp Inc - stockholders will receive, upon
completion of proposed merger with CIBC, US$24.20 in cash and
0.4176 of a CIBC common share
* Privatebancorp Inc - amended agreement values
Privatebancorp at approximately 2.7 times tangible book value as
of December 31, 2016
* Privatebancorp Inc - CIBC estimates that completion of
transaction will contribute approximately US$340 million (c$450
million) of net income in fiscal 2020
* Privatebancorp Inc - board unanimously supports amended
terms and continues to recommend that Privatebancorp
stockholders approve transaction
* Privatebancorp Inc-CIBC estimates that completion of
transaction wil become accretive to CIBC's earnings per share
within three years of closing date
* Privatebancorp Inc - CIBC expects to maintain a "strong"
common equity tier (cet) 1 ratio at closing above 10 per cent
* Privatebancorp Inc - amended agreement values
privatebancorp at approximately US$4.9 billion
