BRIEF-PICC announces Jan-May aggregate premiums income of units
* Jan-May aggregate premiums income derived from PICC Health Insurance Company RMB18,063million
Feb 23 CIBC:
* CIBC announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$2.89
* Q1 earnings per share c$3.50
* Q1 earnings per share view c$2.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jan-May aggregate premiums income derived from PICC Health Insurance Company RMB18,063million
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
ZURICH, June 16 The Swiss government appears to have heeded a recommendation from the country's banking lobby for assurances that dozens of countries receiving bank data from Switzerland will use the information properly.