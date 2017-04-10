April 10 Ciber Inc
* Ciber files for chapter 11 protection and secures $45
million in dip financing to fund ongoing operations during
process and agree to an asset purchase agreement with Capgemini
America
* Ciber - Co, certain U.S. subsidiaries filed voluntary
petitions seeking relief under chapter 11 in U.S bankruptcy
court in district of Delaware
* Initiates a process intended to preserve value and
accommodate an orderly going-concern sale of company's business
operations
* Ciber - Notice of proposed sale to Capgemini will be given
to third parties and competing bids will be solicited.
* Ciber Inc - Entered "stalking horse" purchase agreement
with Capgemini to acquire substantially all of assets of co in
North America and India
