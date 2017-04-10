April 10 Ciber Inc

* Ciber files for chapter 11 protection and secures $45 million in dip financing to fund ongoing operations during process and agree to an asset purchase agreement with Capgemini America

* Ciber - Co, certain U.S. subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions seeking relief under chapter 11 in U.S bankruptcy court in district of Delaware

* Initiates a process intended to preserve value and accommodate an orderly going-concern sale of company's business operations

* Ciber - Notice of proposed sale to Capgemini will be given to third parties and competing bids will be solicited.

* Ciber Inc - Entered "stalking horse" purchase agreement with Capgemini to acquire substantially all of assets of co in North America and India

