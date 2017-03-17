BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 17 Ciber Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-k
* Says company is in continued negotiations with wells fargo regarding its credit facility
* Ciber inc - also in discussions with other third party lenders regarding financing to be used to repay credit facility, provide other working capital
* Says without alternative financing/proceeds from strategic alternatives, expects it will be unable repay balance of credit facility by march 31
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V