March 28 Ciber Inc:

* Ciber Inc - on March 22, 2017 Ciber, Inc entered into amendment No. 13 with Wells Fargo Bank NA - sec filing

* Ciber Inc- amendment No. 13 also permits an overadvance under credit facility of $12.3 million through and including March 26, 2017-sec filing

* Ciber - amendment no. 13 limits borrowings under credit facility to lesser of 100% of forecasted figure in 13-week cash forecast required