BRIEF-Revance Therapeutics updates on phase 2 clinical trial results
* Positive Belmont phase 2 trial results published in dermatologic surgery
March 23 (Reuters) -
* Cibo Technologies Inc - says it has sold $30.3 million in equity financing - sec filing
* Cibo Technologies Inc - discloses in form d with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $30.3 million Source text : bit.ly/2mwUB7S
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
* Moleculin announces intent to expand annamycin planned clinical trial to include sites in Poland