BRIEF-Lonking Holdings'unit announces subscription of financial products
* Unit entered into a contract ( "Industrial Bank No. 21004 contract) to subscribe for financial products
March 10 CIC Insurance Group Ltd
* FY ended Dec 2016 total income 13.06 billion shillings versus 13.82 billion shillings year ago
* FY profit before taxation of 114.4 million shillings versus 1.34 billion shillings year ago
* Recommend to retain dividend payment of kshs. 0.105 per share, payable on or about June 23, 2017
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
LONDON, June 16 A former compliance officer at UBS in London, Fabiana Abdel-Malek, has been charged with five counts of insider dealing over a single year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Friday.