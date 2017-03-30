GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 30 Cidara Therapeutics Inc
* Cidara Therapeutics awarded $6.9 million grant from carb-x to advance development of its first cloudbreaktm antibiotic immunotherapy
* Under grant, CARB-X will provide up to $3.9 million in base funding and up to $3.0 million in additional funding through phase 1
* CARB-X funding to advance novel first-in-class bispecific immunotherapy to fight multi-drug resistant bacterial infections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
* Swiss central bank out with 2017 financial stability report
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.