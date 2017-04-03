April 3 Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA:

* Sale of the stake in the company Ogeda (formerly euroscreen)

* Compagnie du Bois Sauvage has agreed to present its stake to purchase offer of 100 pct of securities of company Ogeda

* Should book during first half of 2017 a positive non-recurring result of 5.5 euros ($5.87) per share Cie du Bois Sauvage