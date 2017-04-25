April 25 CIEL Ltd:

* Says CIEL proposes to make voluntary offer to acquire all the ordinary shares of CIEL Textile Limited not already held by CIEL

* Maximum consideration in respect of offer shall be around 1.1 billion rupees in cash and 154,429,104 ordinary shares in CIEL Source: bit.ly/2pfVBx1 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)