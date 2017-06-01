After MSCI verdict, still long wait for China's full entry to global indexes
* Move to full China inclusion could take a decade - investors
June 1 Ciena Corp:
* Ciena reports fiscal second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.45
* Q2 revenue $707 million versus I/B/E/S view $694.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Ciena Corp - expects fiscal Q3 2017 revenue in range of $710 to $740 million
* Sees Q3 revenue in range of $710 to $740 million
* Ciena Corp - expects fiscal q3 2017 adjusted (non-gaap) gross margin in mid-40s percentage range
* Sees Q3 adjusted (non-GAAP) gross margin in mid-40s percentage range
* Sees Q3 adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense of approximately $235 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $723.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ciena Corp - inventories at quarter-end totaled $287.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Move to full China inclusion could take a decade - investors
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
* Moody's says first ever inclusion of china shares in MSCI Index will attract global capital inflows into Chinese equity markets