BRIEF-Anfield Resources announces $3 mln private placement
* Anfield Resources Inc announces $3.0 million private placement
June 30 Ciena Corp
* Ciena commences exchange offer for its 2018 convertible notes to add cash settlement conversion options
* Ciena Corp - Exchange offer for its currently outstanding 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2018
* Ciena Corp - Exchange offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York city time, at end of day on Friday, July 28, 2017
* Ciena - Believes will gain extra flexibility to better manage long-term capital structure, reduce dilutive impact of convertible notes upon stockholders
* Ciena Corp - Offering to exchange its old notes for a new series of 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anfield Resources Inc announces $3.0 million private placement
* Ackroo Inc - has received orders for 11.6 million units of its ongoing private placement
(Updates with final prices, Mexican details) SAO PAULO, June 30 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday as shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA followed crude prices higher, though caution due to the country's political crisis lingered. Mexico's peso slipped 0.41 percent against the dollar, but posted its second quarterly gain in a row after hitting a record low in January on fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric could hurt the coun