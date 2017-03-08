March 8 CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd-
* Fy contracted sales increased by 75.5% to rmb53.00 billion
* FY recognized revenue increased by 21.9% to rmb22.224
billion
* Proposed final dividend of rmb11.50 cents per share
* FY net profit rmb2.81 billion versus rmb 2.10 billion
* "Confident of achieving our 2017 yearly sales target"
* "Anticipate China's real estate market will slow down in
2017 as compared to 2016"
* "Expect that overall real estate transaction volume will
correct in 2017"
* Has set an initial contracted sales target for full year
of 2017 at rmb65.0 billion
