BRIEF-Brown & Brown acquries assets Tricoast Insurance Services
May 8 Cifi Holdings Group Co Ltd
* In April 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.40 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 19 Colin Hamilton, head of commodities research at Macquarie in London, has left the bank, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
June 19 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it appointed hedge fund manager and billionaire investor John Paulson to its board.