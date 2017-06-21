June 21 Cigna Corp

* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision

* Cigna CEO says final decision on individual market depends on rules and regulations, including funding obamacare subsidies

* Cigna CEO says its individual business is a small part of its total and is losing money Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)