May 12 Cigna Corp:
* Cigna Corporation announces termination of Anthem
transaction
* Says plans to immediately increase open market share
repurchase activity as a result of termination of transaction
* Says "seeks reverse termination fee and other damages from
Anthem"
* Says Cigna expects to repurchase at least half of
remaining authorization by December 31, 2017
* "Seeks prompt payment of $1.85 billion reverse termination
fee" from Anthem
* Cigna "will pursue our claims for additional damages of
over $13 billion against Anthem"
