May 12 Cigna Corp:

* Cigna Corporation announces termination of Anthem transaction

* Says plans to immediately increase open market share repurchase activity as a result of termination of transaction

* Says "seeks reverse termination fee and other damages from Anthem"

* Says Cigna expects to repurchase at least half of remaining authorization by December 31, 2017

* "Seeks prompt payment of $1.85 billion reverse termination fee" from Anthem

* Cigna "will pursue our claims for additional damages of over $13 billion against Anthem"