BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 5 Cigna Corp
* Cigna reports strong first quarter 2017 results, raises outlook
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.77
* Q1 revenue $10.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $2.30
* Global health care net medical costs payable was approximately $2.51 billion at March 31, 2017 and $2.26 billion at December 31, 2016
* Adjusted income from operations now projected to grow in range of 15 pct to 20 pct, to $2.41 billion to $2.53 billion in 2017
* Sees 2017 total revenue growth 3 pct to 4 pct
* Sees 2017 global medical customer growth 500,000 - 600,000 customers
* Sees full year total commercial medical care ratio 80.5 pct to 81.5 pct
* Adjusted income from operations now projected in range $9.25 to $9.75 per share in 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.53, revenue view $40.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 2017 shareholders' net income included special item of $132 million after-tax, or $0.51 per share
* Sees full year global health care operating expense ratio 20.5 pct to 21.5 pct
* Cigna corp-sees full year total government medical care ratio 85 pct to 86 pct
* Sees full year total commercial medical care ratio 80.5 pct to 81.5 pct
