PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Cigna Corp
* Cigna Corp says it received notification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that marketing and enrollment sanctions imposed by CMS on Jan 21, have been lifted
* Cigna Corp - Effective immediately, co may resume marketing of its Medicare Advantage-prescription drug and Medicare Part D plans
* Cigna - Based on final Medicare star ratings for 2018 payment year, expect about 60% of Medicare Advantage customers will be in 4 star or greater plan
* Cigna Corp says co may begin enrolling beneficiaries for its plans with effective dates beginning July 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2taQVIo) Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 21 The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' Transportation Committee on Wednesday proposed legislation to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system and make other aviation changes, but it faces an uncertain future in Congress.
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. financial regulators could ease rules that keep taxpayer-backed banks out of some risky investments, according to testimony released on Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing.