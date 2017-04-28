YouTube singer Austin Jones arrested on child pornography charges
LOS ANGELES, June 14 A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
April 28 Cigna Corp
* Cigna corp -as previously disclosed, on february 8, u.s. District court for district of columbia enjoined proposed merger between cigna and anthem
* Cigna corp says on april 28, 2017, u.s. Court of appeals for district of columbia circuit affirmed decision of district court
* Cigna corp says continues to work through litigation process in pending delaware court of chancery matter involving cigna and anthem Source text (bit.ly/2ppu6PK) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 14 The Federal Reserve could begin trimming its holdings of bonds "relatively soon," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.
* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS DISMISSAL OF ALL CLAIMS AGAINST SORRENTO AND ITS DIRECTORS CONTAINED IN LAWSUITS BROUGHT BY WILDCAT LIQUID ALPHA, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: