June 21 Cigna Corp:

* Says ‍now expects full year 2017 adjusted income from operations per share in range of $9.35 to $9.85​

* Cigna Corp - expect to reaffirm projected full year 2017 consolidated adjusted income from operations, which remains in range of $2.41 billion to $2.53 billion

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $9.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2tN9mT9) Further company coverage: