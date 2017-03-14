March 14 CIM Financial Services Ltd:
* Entered into share sale agreement for sale of its Global
Business activities to SGG Participations S.A. (SGG)
* Provisional consideration for the sale based on latest
estimates is expected to be about $90.3 million equivalent to
about 3.2 billion rupees
* Total consideration receivable from disposal of CGB is
made up of provisional consideration, net of working capital
adjustments
* Says sale would represent profit on disposal of 2.5
billion rupees or 3.60 rupees per share
Source: bit.ly/2mUyPts
