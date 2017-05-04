May 4 Cimarex Energy Co

* Cimarex Energy - intends to file an amended 2016 annual report on form 10-K to correct errors for years ended December 31, 2016, 2015

* Corrected calculation did not result in a full cost ceiling impairment for Q1 of 2017

* Errors were identified in amount of impairment Cimarex recorded as far back as Q4 of 2012