* Cimarex reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share $1.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
I/B/E/S
* Cimarex energy co qtrly total company production averaged
1,063 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe) per day, nine
percent increase over q1 2016
* Cimarex energy co - total production came in above high
end of our guidance and averaged 1,063 million cubic feet
equivalent (mmcfe) per day during q1
* Cimarex energy co qtrly oil production averaged 52,181
barrels per day, a 15 percent increase sequentially
* Cimarex energy co - cimarex is increasing its full-year
production estimate for 2017 to 1.09 - 1.13 bcfe per day
* Cimarex energy co - q2 output is expected to average 1.08
- 1.13 bcfe per day
* Cimarex energy co - exploration and development capital
for 2017 remains unchanged at $1.1 - 1.2 billion
* Cimarex energy co qtrly revenues $447.2 million versus
$240.6 million
* Q1 revenue view $425.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
