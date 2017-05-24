May 24 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd:

* Qtrly revenue 4.36 billion RGT

* Qtrly net profit attributable 1.18 billion RGT

* Year-ago qtrly revenue 3.73 billion RGT; Year-ago qtrly net profit 813.8 million RGT

* "Group is cautiously optimistic for the rest of 2017"

* Group's CET1 ratio strengthened to 11.5% as of 31 March 2017

* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd says is currently on track to achieve its key financial targets for 2017

* Group’S net interest margin improved to 2.72% for 1Q17

* Qtrly net interest income 2.65 billion RGT versus 2.38 billion RGT Source text: (bit.ly/2q9Kl77) Further company coverage: