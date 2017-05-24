May 24 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd:
* Qtrly revenue 4.36 billion RGT
* Qtrly net profit attributable 1.18 billion RGT
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 3.73 billion RGT; Year-ago qtrly
net profit 813.8 million RGT
* "Group is cautiously optimistic for the rest of 2017"
* Group's CET1 ratio strengthened to 11.5% as of 31 March
2017
* CIMB Group Holdings Bhd says is currently on track to
achieve its key financial targets for 2017
* Group’S net interest margin improved to 2.72% for 1Q17
* Qtrly net interest income 2.65 billion RGT versus 2.38
billion RGT
