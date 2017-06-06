BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Cimb Group Holdings Bhd
* Unit signed share purchase agreement with China Galaxy International Financial Holdings unit of China Galaxy Securities Co
* Deal with respect to sale of 50% of issued and paid-up share capital of CIMB Securities International Pte. Ltd
* Consideration for proposed disposal amounts to approximately S$167 million
Consideration for proposed disposal amounts to approximately S$167 million

Proposed disposal is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of CIMB group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)