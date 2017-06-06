June 6 Cimb Group Holdings Bhd

* Unit signed share purchase agreement with China Galaxy International Financial Holdings unit of China Galaxy Securities Co

* Deal with respect to sale of 50% of issued and paid-up share capital of CIMB Securities International Pte. Ltd

* Consideration for proposed disposal amounts to approximately S$167 million

* Proposed disposal is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of CIMB group Source (bit.ly/2qSyKWn) Further company coverage: