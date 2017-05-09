BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Cincinnati Bell Inc
* Cincinnati Bell reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $278 million versus I/B/E/S view $291.7 million
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - reaffirms its financial guidance for 2017
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - fioptics video subscribers totaled 141,100 at end of q1, up 21,100 compared to same period in 2016
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - fioptics internet subscribers totaled 207,300 at quarter-end, up 42,800 compared to a year ago
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028