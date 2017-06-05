BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand
June 5 Cincinnati Bell Inc
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - appointment of Leigh R. Fox as president and chief executive officer
* Cincinnati Bell Inc says retirement of Theodore H. Torbeck as chief executive officer
* Cincinnati Bell Inc - in addition, on june 1, 2017 and effective immediately, Thomas E. Simpson was appointed chief operating officer of company
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million