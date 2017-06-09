BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
June 9 Cinda Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1RjzWQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company