German stocks - Factors to watch on June 15
BERLIN, June 15 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
April 12 Cinderella Media Group Ltd
* Company entered into mou with vendor in relation to possible transaction
* Co proposed to acquire and vendor proposed to sell certain equity interests in target
* Target being Saimdang Herstory Co., Ltd. and Good People Co., Ltd. And vendor being Byeong Joon Song Source (bit.ly/2o5vW5X) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 15 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister