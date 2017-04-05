BRIEF-Shenzhen Kaifa Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 5 Cinderella Media Group Ltd
* Star Prestige Investments entered into a non-legal binding memorandum of understanding with Guangzhou Shengyu Jinxian Adverting
* Amount of consideration for wi-fi exclusive rights for three years is rmb80 million
* Mmou to obtaining exclusive advertisement rights in wireless networking system ("wi-fi") at train stations operated by Guangzhou Railway Group Source (bit.ly/2nask7q) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
