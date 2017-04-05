April 5 Cinderella Media Group Ltd

* Star Prestige Investments entered into a non-legal binding memorandum of understanding with Guangzhou Shengyu Jinxian Adverting

* Amount of consideration for wi-fi exclusive rights for three years is rmb80 million

* Mmou to obtaining exclusive advertisement rights in wireless networking system ("wi-fi") at train stations operated by Guangzhou Railway Group