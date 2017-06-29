June 29 Cinedigm Corp:
* Bison capital to make significant strategic investment in
cinedigm
* Cinedigm Corp - Bison Capital will take majority ownership
stake in co
* Cinedigm Corp - agreed to sell to bison capital 20 million
shares of Cinedigm's class a common stock for an aggregate
purchase price of up to $30 million
* Cinedigm -in advanced talks for exchange agreement with
holders representing about 99% by principal amount of its 5.5%
convertible senior notes due 2035
* Cinedigm Corp - upon issuance of shares, bison capital
will be entitled to designate two members of company's board of
directors
* Cinedigm Corp - bison capital has committed to provide
company with a $10 million loan for working capital purposes
within 60 days of deal closing
* Cinedigm Corp - co and bison capital expect to work
together to continue to refinance and retire remaining debt of
company
* Cinedigm Corp - proceeds from sale of shares will be used
for cash portions of notes exchange
