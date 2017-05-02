May 2 Cineplex Inc:

* Cineplex Inc. Reports record first quarter results and announces dividend increase

* Q1 revenue C$394.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$393.8 million

* Cineplex - 3.7 pct dividend increase to $1.68 per share on an annual basis from current $1.62 per share

* Cineplex qtrly earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cineplex - CEO Ellis Jacob has renewed his employment agreement for two additional years, confirming his employment through december 31, 2020