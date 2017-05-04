European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 4 CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY AB
* Q1 LOSS BEFORE TAX FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO SEK 2.9 MILLION (PROFIT SEK 0.5 MILLION)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 85.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 76.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 1.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT SEK 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)