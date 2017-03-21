BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical to repurchase 3.4 pct shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding
March 21 Cipan Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA:
* FY EBITDA 2.4 million euros ($2.6 million )versus 6.1 million euros year ago
* FY turnover 11.7 million euros versus 15.8 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 0.4 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2nG2dFh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.
* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 1 0712567.1), named synthesis method of dapagliflozin