BRIEF-CVB Financial announces dividend increase
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share
May 25 Cipla Ltd:
* Cipla exec says remodelling Cipla Biotec towards an in-licensing structure
* Cipla exec says plan to be very active on in-licensing opportunities
* Cipla exec says expects to file for approval of more than 20 products in the U.S. in FY18
* Cipla exec says memorandum of understanding signed for a South Africa plant signed last year is on hold
* Cipla exec says expects volatility in India market in coming months due to GST
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing