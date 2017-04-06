BRIEF-Eiger names David Apelian to board of directors
* Eiger announces appointment of biopharmaceutical industry veteran David Apelian, MD, PHD, MBA to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Cipla Ltd
* Says Cipla USA enters into collaboration with Medrx
* Medrx is eligible to receive up to USD 30 million cumulatively through upfront and developmental, regulatory, and commercial milestones payments
* Medrx will also receive tiered royalties on the net sales of commercialized licensed products
* Worldwide licensing agreement (except for east asia) signed for development, commercialize of mrx-4tzt, a tizanidine1 patch for spasticity Source text: bit.ly/2ne6obe Further company coverage:
* Twist bioscience says that it raised an additional $27 million in venture financing Source text for Eikon:
* Announces successful phase III top-line results with Bekinda for acute gastroenteritis