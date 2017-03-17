March 17 Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Proposed collaboration and securing of certain U.S.
Commercial rights to Tudorza And Duaklir from Astrazeneca
* Deal for consideration of up to us$230 million
* Deal includes US$50 million in ordinary shares plus future
royalties based on Duaklir sales
* Intends to fund deferred and contingent consideration
through third-party financing
* Circassia will make research and development contributions
of up to US$62.5 million payable to Astrazeneca as deferred
payments
* Intends to fund research and development contributions
through its returns from commercial collaboration and profit
share with Astrazeneca
* Deal anticipated to be earnings enhancing for Circassia
after one year and broadly cash neutral for three years, then
cash generative
