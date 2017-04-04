April 4 Circle Holdings Plc -

* Contract

* Announces that group has entered into agreements with affiliates of Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Under terms of agreements, Circle will sell its long-term lease on Birmingham plot to an affiliate of MPT for £2.7 million

* MPT to develop a 39-bed, 6,500 sqm2 acute care facility to be operated by circle, with scope to expand to a six-theatre hospital

* Total development costs for facility are anticipated to be approx. £32.3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: