May 3 Cirrus Logic Inc

* Cirrus Logic reports Q4 revenue of $327.9 million and $1.5 billion for FY17

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.85

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 revenue $327.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $320.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cirrus Logic Inc - Q1 revenue is expected to range between $300 million and $340 million

* Qtrly GAAP gross margin of 50.1 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 50.2 percent

* Q1 revenue view $319.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 48 percent and 50 percent for Q1 2018