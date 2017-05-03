BRIEF-AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO MAXIMUM OF $10 MLN
* AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO A MAXIMUM OF $10 MILLION
May 3 Cirrus Logic Inc
* Cirrus Logic reports Q4 revenue of $327.9 million and $1.5 billion for FY17
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.85
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 revenue $327.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $320.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cirrus Logic Inc - Q1 revenue is expected to range between $300 million and $340 million
* Qtrly GAAP gross margin of 50.1 percent and non-GAAP gross margin of 50.2 percent
* Q1 revenue view $319.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 48 percent and 50 percent for Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)