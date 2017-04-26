BRIEF-Skyport Systems says it raised about $30 mln in equity financing
Skyport Systems Inc files to say it raised about $30 million in equity financing
April 26 Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp
* Refers to news article entitled “Electronics Firm Eyes 25% Growth Amid Expansion” in Malaya Business Insight
* Says headline and first sentence of article not accurate, based on announcement of the co's 2016 results and 2017 outlook
For 2017, co expects consolidated revenues from its current businesses to exceed US$100 million
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".