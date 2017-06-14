BRIEF-Goldmoney Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 CATERING INTERNATIONAL & SERVICES SA:
* WINS STRATEGIC OIL CONTRACT WITH EXXONMOBIL IN CHAD Source text: bit.ly/2soGTFA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud services pay off.