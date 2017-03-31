March 31 Cisco Systems Inc

* Cisco - On March 30, entered into a 364-day credit agreement

* Cisco says credit agreement provides for a $2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that is scheduled to expire on March 29, 2018 - SEC Filing

* Cisco - At this time, Cisco has not borrowed any funds under credit agreement - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nF1K34]