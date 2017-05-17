BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum agrees to number of purchase, sale transactions in Permian Basin
* Has agreed to a number of purchase and sale transactions in Permian Basin
May 17 Cisco Systems Inc
* Cisco reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.60
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 revenue $11.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.89 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 GAAP $0.46 to $0.51
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS $0.60 - $0.62
* Sees Q4 revenue down 6% to 4%
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $12.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In May 2017, extended restructuring plan to include an additional 1,100 employees with $150 million of estimated additional pretax charges
* During first 9 months of fiscal 2017, recognized pretax charges of $614 million to GAAP financial results in relation to restructuring plan
* Expect to recognize approximately $150 million to $200 million of pretax charges under restructuring plan in Q4 of fiscal 2017
* Expects restructuring plan to be substantially completed by end of Q1 of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a closely watched copyright dispute known as the "dancing baby" case over a company's move to take down a home video posted online showing a toddler joyfully bouncing to the late pop star Prince's song "Let's Go Crazy."
BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Argentina has offered a 100-year bond in U.S. dollars with a potential 8.25 percent yield, the Finance Ministry and Thomson Reuters' IFR said on Monday, just over a year after the nation emerged from default.