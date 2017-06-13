BRIEF-Jackpotjoy Plc makes final earn-out payment for assets within unit
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
* Cision agrees to acquire L'Argus de la Presse
* Cision says co will acquire 100% of outstanding shares of argus with eur 9 million paid at closing and up to eur 2 million paid over next four years
* Cision - upfront portion of purchase price will be funded with cash on hand or borrowings from cision's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.