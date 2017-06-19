Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
June 19 Capitol Acquisition Corp III
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
* Capitol intends to transfer listing to NYSE on June 30, 2017
* Upon completion of business combination, Capitol and Cision to become units of Capitol Acquisition Holding Company Ltd
* Upon completion of business combination, Capitol Acquisition Holding Company Ltd will change its name to Cision Ltd
* Ordinary shares, warrants of Cision Ltd to trade on NYSE following closing under symbols "CISN", "CISN WS", respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp said it was open to talks with Western Digital Corp in their dispute over the sale of the Japanese conglomerate's prized chip unit - an apparent olive branch after it chose another suitor as preferred bidder.
MADRID, June 23 Spanish builder OHL said on Friday it was looking to sell between 25 percent and 40 percent of is concessions affiliate in an effort to find the unit a partner by the end of the year.