PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.
June 15 Cit Group Inc
* Announced additional actions that return $550 million of capital through an open market repurchase program, accelerated share repurchase agreement
* Entered into an ASR with Morgan Stanley to repurchase $512 million of CIT's common shares
* $550 million capital return funded using proceeds of $325 million preferred stock issuance, proceeds of sale of commercial aircraft leasing business
* Under terms of ASR, CIT will pay Morgan Stanley $512 million in exchange for initial delivery of about 9.25 million CIT common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
June 21 Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement and provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to Home Trust Company.