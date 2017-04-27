April 27 CIT Group Inc:

* CIT announces cash tender offer for up to $2,750,000,000 of its common stock

* CIT Group Inc - offer will expire on expiration date, which is 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on may 24, 2017

* CIT Group Inc - purchase price will be lowest price per share (in increments of $0.25) of not greater than $48.00 and not less than $43.00 per share