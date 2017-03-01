BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 2 Cit Group Inc
* Cit group inc - files for non timely 10-k
* Cit group inc - has not yet completed its assessment of the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting as of december 31, 2016
* Cit group-determined there is material weakness in internal controls related to information technology, including logical access, computer operations
* Cit group-company completing additional testing related to impact of information technology control deficiencies on consolidated financial statements
* Cit group-currently do not believe that evaluation of the deficiencies will materially impact previously reported consolidated financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million