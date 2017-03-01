March 2 Cit Group Inc

* Cit group inc - files for non timely 10-k

* Cit group inc - has not yet completed its assessment of the effectiveness of its internal controls over financial reporting as of december 31, 2016

* Cit group-determined there is material weakness in internal controls related to information technology, including logical access, computer operations

* Cit group-company completing additional testing related to impact of information technology control deficiencies on consolidated financial statements

* Cit group-currently do not believe that evaluation of the deficiencies will materially impact previously reported consolidated financial statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: