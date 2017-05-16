Canada's CDPQ and GE to form $2 bln aircraft financing platform
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
May 16 CIT Group Inc:
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
* CIT Group - do not expect outcome of remaining loan origination matter to have material adverse effect on co's financial condition or results of operations Source text: (bit.ly/2qoTOWE) Further company coverage:
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce proposed notes offering
BUDAPEST, June 19 Hungarian haulier Waberer's International launched an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, in which it plans to raise about 45-50 million euros in capital to help finance its purchase of Polish peer Link.