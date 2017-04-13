April 13 CIT Group Inc:

* CIT names John Fawcett executive vice president and chief financial officer

* CIT Group Inc - Fawcett will succeed CFO Carol Hayles

* CIT Group Inc - Fawcett will join company as an advisor on April 17, 2017 and begin a transition period before taking on CFO Role

* CIT Group Inc- Fawcett will serve on company's executive management committee